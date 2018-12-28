 

Trump Trolls Obama In Just Three Words

President Donald Trump trolled former President Barack Obama on Thursday over the former president’s past stances on illegal immigration.

“I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration,” Obama tweeted in 2011.

The tweet comes as Trump is working to secure funding for the border wall that he promised supporters during his campaign and has repeatedly promised throughout his presidency. – READ MORE

