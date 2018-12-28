Trump Trolls Obama In Just Three Words

President Donald Trump trolled former President Barack Obama on Thursday over the former president’s past stances on illegal immigration.
“I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration,” Obama tweeted in 2011.
I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. #SOTU
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2011
I totally agree! https://t.co/KO8E3bfWfn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018
The tweet comes as Trump is working to secure funding for the border wall that he promised supporters during his campaign and has repeatedly promised throughout his presidency.