Trump Trolls Media For Complaining About Packed Room With COVID Guidelines: ‘It’s A Peaceful Protest’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump mocked the media during a news conference on Friday evening for complaining about a room packed full of people that they claimed violated New Jersey’s COVID-19 guidelines, saying that it was a “peaceful protest.”

“Just in this room, you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines in New Jersey which say you should not have more than 25 –,” the reporter stated before being loudly booed by many in the room.

“You’re wrong on that,” Trump shot back, “because it’s a political activity. They have exceptions, political activity, and it’s also a peaceful protest.” – READ MORE

