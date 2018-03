Trump Trolls Hollywood’s Beautiful People in Oscar Smack Down

It’s all about timing.

President Trump has a knack for nailing it.

His latest swipe at Hollywood came while its beautiful people are still sleeping off their latest bash of celebrating themselves.

Put this is your Oscar’s gift bag.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018