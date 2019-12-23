Trump Trolls Dems By Sending Them Engraved Envelope With Letter To Pelosi

The White House has struck again, trolling Democrats in the House and Senate by sending them engraved envelopes with a copy of President Trump’s scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) expressed his consternation on Twitter, writing, “True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND … wait for it … a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. What a day.”

They’re coming into the House, too. (No Christmas card here – but no coal, either) pic.twitter.com/gZgnC7vqms — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded, "They're coming into the House, too. (No Christmas card here – but no coal, either)."