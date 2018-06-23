Trump Trolls Democrats For Spreading ‘Phony Stories’ On Border Crisis

President Trump has called the Democrats out for spreading “phony stories” in order to push a political agenda regarding the border crisis.

The media, in concert with the Democrats, have spread lies, half-truths, and false information regarding the border crisis. Their tactics reached an abysmal apex on Thursday when it was revealed that their iconic photo of a crying girl obtained at the border was a fraud of fake news.

Even after President Trump signed an executive order preventing families from being separated, the Left still expressed outrage because it meant that children would be kept in detention centers. At the end of the day, the Left wants people who cross the border illegally to just walk free into the United States with no penalty and no deportation. For this, the president has called them out on their lies.

We must maintain a Strong Southern Border. We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections. Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

“We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections,” Trump wrote on Twitter.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1