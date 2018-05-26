True Pundit

Trump Trolls Democrats For Refusing To Say ‘Spy,’ Loving On MS-13

In a series of early morning tweets on Friday, President Trump mocked the Democrats for refusing to use the term “spy” in reference to the informant who was allegedly paid hundreds of thousands by the federal government in part to try to “ensnare” the Trump campaign. Trump also worked in an MS-13 reference for good measure.

Earlier in the week, Trump warned that members of the FBI under James Comey’s leadership may “end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before.” Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017, responded by saying the spy was not actually a spy, but a “Confidential Human Sources (the actual term).” Trump responded by declaring that his decision to fire Comey was “a great service for this country.” – READ MORE

