Trump Trolls Democrats For Refusing To Say ‘Spy,’ Loving On MS-13

In a series of early morning tweets on Friday, President Trump mocked the Democrats for refusing to use the term “spy” in reference to the informant who was allegedly paid hundreds of thousands by the federal government in part to try to “ensnare” the Trump campaign. Trump also worked in an MS-13 reference for good measure.

The Democrats are now alluding to the the concept that having an Informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a Spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an “Informant” who is paid a fortune and who “sets up” way earlier than the Russian Hoax? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

“Everyone knows there was a Spy, and in fact the people who were involved in the Spying are admitting that there was a Spy…Widespread Spying involving multiple people.” Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist Senior Editor But the corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Earlier in the week, Trump warned that members of the FBI under James Comey’s leadership may “end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before.” Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017, responded by saying the spy was not actually a spy, but a “Confidential Human Sources (the actual term).” Trump responded by declaring that his decision to fire Comey was “a great service for this country.” – READ MORE

