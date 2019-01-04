Trump Trolled Warren On Twitter. Leftists Are So Mad They Reported Him To Melania.

On Thursday, President Trump retweeted a meme from The Daily Wire that mocked Senator Elizabeth Warren’s nascent presidential campaign. In response, leftists on Twitter decided to report the action — to Melania Trump.

Trump has often mocked Warren for claiming she had Native American heritage, which ultimately prompted her into taking a DNA test that only left her wide-open for more mockery, as it found that the “generational range based on the ancestor that the report identified suggested” she was only between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American, as The Boston Globe reported.

Comedian Tony Posnanski tweeted, “While Donald Trump attacks Elizabeth Warren this morning to his millions of followers… I would like to thank Melania Trump for her amazing anti-bullying Be Best campaign, which is doing amazing in 2019!”

If the GOP feels it's appropriate to have a President campaign at a name-calling, bullying level an elementary school principal would feel compelled to shut down, they should let him keep on. Otherwise, hold him accountable as the leader of your party.