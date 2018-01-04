Entertainment Politics
Trump Triggers Green Day Frontman With ‘Nuclear Button’ Tweet
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached over his most recent tweet directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
During Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s address, he warned that he has a nuclear button on his desk ready to order a strike on the United States at all times, but it is Trump’s response that has some Americans triggered. Armstrong is just one of the people losing his mind over the president’s tweet and is citing it as a reason to remove him from office.
This isn’t funny. This is our president acting like a madman drunk on power THREATENING to kill innocent starving people by way of nuclear war. The 25th amendment needs to be enforced. This man is sick and unfit for office. I don’t care if your liberal or conservative.. this has to stop . Please share #impeachtrump
