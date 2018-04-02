Trump Triggers Fired Obama Puppet Sally Yates

You can always tell when Sally Yates is feeling the heat.

There are so many investigations ongoing during Yates’ tenure as Loretta Lynch’s deputy Attorney General at the Justice Department, it’s hard to keep track.

Must be getting hot this early in the week already.

So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

For 27 years, I was privileged to work with the thousands of career DOJ lawyers and FBI agents who work hard every day to keep our country safe, our rights protected, and the rule of law intact. They deserve better than this. https://t.co/PORoGaCm5n — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) April 2, 2018

