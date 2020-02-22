Trump Tries To Save California Farmers. California Goes To War With Him.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an order to help save California’s farmers, who have been squeezed dry by the state’s environmental policies denying them water. The memorandum directed California’s water supply toward farmers in the state’s Central Valley.

On Thursday night, the state of California sued the White House, with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra claiming Trump violated the law by ignoring the environmental impact of his order. He snapped, “As we face the unprecedented threat of a climate emergency, now is the time to strengthen our planet’s biodiversity, not destroy it. California won’t silently spectate as the Trump Administration adopts scientifically-challenged biological opinions that push species to extinction and harm our natural resources and waterways,” The Hill reported.

The environmental impact that Becerra was referring to included the effect on the chinook salmon and the delta smelt. Concern about the delta smelt has blocked water from being diverted from the San Francisco Bay Delta to the Central Valley for roughly 30 years.

Trump had ordered the Department of the Interior to take a new look at biological assessments before he signed the order. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --