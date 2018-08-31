Trump tried to convince GOP senators to turn on Sessions: report

President Trump has personally been lobbying Republican senators to flip on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Politico reported Wednesday.

Politico reported that Trump, angry with his attorney general, talked about firing Sessions last week during a phone call with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham last week said that Trump is “very likely” to fire Sessions and that the president was entitled to an attorney general “he has faith in.”

Trump, according to the outlet, also has “complained loudly” to several other Republican senators about Sessions, GOP staff told Politico.

The outlet reported that Graham and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley(R-Iowa) have been frustrated with Sessions’s opposition to a criminal justice reform bill they have been pushing.

Spokespeople for Graham and the White House declined to comment to Politico, and Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, did not return Politico’s call seeking comment on the report. – READ MORE

President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessionson Saturday, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at the Justice Department under his watch.

“Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position,” the president tweeted.

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC “Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Robert Mueller to have a “field day” at the Justice Department after the attorney general’s decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.- READ MORE