Trump Trashes Fox News to Reporters, Makes 2020 Threat

President Donald Trump went on a tear against Fox News this afternoon and singled out two of the network’s most notable Democratic pundits as he bemoaned what’s happened to the network.

In response to a question about a new Fox News poll, Trump said, “Fox is a lot different than it used to be. I can tell you that. Juan Williams, then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

Trump was referring there to Donna Brazile, the former DNC chair who now works for Fox.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump said. “There’s something going on at fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.

“I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”

