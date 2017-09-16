True Pundit

Trump Trashes ESPN, Demands An Apology

It was only a matter of time before Donald Trump responded to ESPN’s Jemele Hill attacking him on Twitter and calling him a white supremacist.

The president addressed the remarks with a tweet Friday morning, sandwiched between a series of other statements on ISIS and national security.

“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in record numbers. Apologize for untruth!,” the president wrote. – READ MORE

