Trump Trashes Comey After Inspector General’s Report; and diGenova Says of Former FBI Head, ‘In My View, He’s a Criminal’

President Donald Trump — as well as his GOP allies in Congress and elsewhere — blasted former FBI director James Comey on Thursday after the Justice Department’s inspector general released an intensely anticipated report about Comey’s controversial handling of memos that detailed private conversations he had with the president while he was still head of the FBI.

“Perhaps never in the history of our country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released inspector general’s report,” Trump tweeted.

“He should be ashamed of himself!” Trump also said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also criticized Comey.

She said the former FBI director has been shown to be a “proven liar and leaker” and said he “disgraced himself and his office to further a personal political agenda.”

The country needs to remember exactly how Comey himself described his own highly questionable actions in connection to investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to the Trump.