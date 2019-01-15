Trump touts ‘long overdue’ Syria pullout, says US ‘will devastate Turkey economically’ if they attack Kurds

President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that the “long overdue pullout from Syria” is starting, and threatened that the U.S. will “devastate Turkey economically” if they attack Kurdish forces in the war-torn country.

Trump said the removal of troops, which he announced via Twitter in December, is happening “while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions.” The president also vowed that the U.S. “Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms.”

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

Trump promised the U.S. will hit Turkey financially if Ankara attacks the Kurds, but noted in a follow-up tweet that he does “not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey.”

"Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria – natural enemies," he wrote online. "We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!"