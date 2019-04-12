Trump touts Ivanka as strong presidential contender: ‘She’d be very, very hard to beat’

President Trump said that he believes his daughter Ivanka Trump would be a strong presidential contender.

“If she ever wanted to run for president,” he told The Atlantic, according to an article published Friday. “I think she’d be very, very hard to beat.”

But Trump told the magazine that his elder daughter has never shown interest in running for president. The Atlantic also reports that she has also not talked to her friends about running.

Trump reportedly sees his daughter as “unique,” saying that she would also do well in the United Nations or the World Bank.

“She’s a natural diplomat,” he told the news outlet. “She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.” – READ MORE