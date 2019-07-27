Trump Touts “Big Victory” After Supreme Court Allows Military Funding For Border Wall

t’s not been a great week for the great-left-hopers.

Having been summarily embarrassed by Mueller’s performance, Democrats just lost another ‘fight’ as Bloomberg reports that the Supreme Court has cleared President Trump’s administration to start using disputed funds to construct more than 100 miles of fencing along the Mexican border.

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

As The Hill details, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in California, an Obama appointee, issued a permanent injunction blocking officials from utilizing $2.5 billion of the roughly $6 billion in diverted military dollars, siding with the groups’ arguments that building the wall would cause “irreparable harm” to their interests at the border.

And the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling earlier this month, declined to temporarily halt that injunction, finding that “the use of those funds violates the constitutional requirement that the Executive Branch not spend money absent an appropriation from Congress.” – READ MORE