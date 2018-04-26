Trump to Visit London This Summer, Despite Protests Promised by Mayor Khan

U.S. President Donald J. Trump could finally be set to visit the UK this summer.

President Trump is yet to come to the UK since being elected in November 2016, cancelling a visit to the new U.S. Embassy in London last January after protest concerns.

London’s leftist Mayor Sadiq Khan had repeatedly claimed the President was “not welcome”, backed “loud” demonstrations, claimed Mr. Trump is bigoted, and even compared him to Islamic State terrorists.

When the London trip was called off, Mr. Khan gloated that Mr. Trump had “got the message” he was not welcome in his city.

However now, according to Sky News, the U.S. President is pencilled in to arrive on the 13th of July.

He is expected to stay in the UK for several days, holding talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at either Downing Street or her countryside retreat at Chequers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1