Trump To Use Fence Funding To Start Building The Wall

President Donald Trump can use recently allocated funding for border security to begin building his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Monday morning.

Confusion has surrounded the $1.6 billion allocated by Congress in its recent spending bill, of which only approximately $650 million can actually be used to bolster existing fencing along the border.

“The speaker told us you can use concrete,” host of “Fox & Friends” Steve Doocy posed to Gidley. “Senator Schumer says you can’t. Only improve the fence. What are you saying there? You can use it?”

Gidley responded “It’s my understanding you can,” noting that the “Hispanic caucus came out vehemently against this bill for two reasons.”

“One is because in the letter they wrote to the president it bolsters the president’s deportation force, quote-unquote, and it builds a wall.” – READ MORE

