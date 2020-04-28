Trump to Take Executive Action to Keep Meat-Processing Plants Open

President Trump is planning to take action later Tuesday to mandate that meat-processing plants remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official.

The official said the president would invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law, to keep the facilities open. Another person familiar with the matter said he would designate the plants as critical infrastructure under the law and take steps to improve safety for employees at the facilities.

The president had earlier Tuesday hinted at the pending action. In a meeting with Florida’s governor, Mr. Trump said he would sign an executive order to address “liability problems” in the food supply. He didn’t provide further details.