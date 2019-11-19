Trump to ‘Strongly Consider’ Testifying in Impeachment Probe as Top Dems Call for Him to Come Forward

President Donald Trump is answering the calls from top Democratic lawmakers for him to come forward in testifying in the impeachment probe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said during a CBS “Face the Nation” interview aired on Sunday, “The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants. He has every opportunity to present his case.”

The top Democratic lawmaker continued: “If he wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case. But it’s really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue.”

….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

The president didn’t hold back from responding to Pelosi’s invitation, as he tweeted on Monday morning, “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” – READ MORE