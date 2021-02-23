Trump to speak at CPAC conference in first public appearance post-White House

Former President Trump will make his first major public appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference later this month, Fox News has learned.

Traditionally held outside of Washington, D.C., the 2021 CPAC conference will kick off in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Trump is expected to address the conference on Sunday, Feb. 28, two sources told Fox News.

Trump will be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Also, look for the 45th president to take on President Biden’s “disastrous amnesty and border policies,” according to a source familiar with Trump’s speech.

Trump has stayed relatively quiet since leaving the White House on Jan. 20 for his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida and after Twitter banned him from the social media platform after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. – READ MORE

