Trump to skip White House correspondents’ dinner again

President Trump said Friday he will skip this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner and hold a rally instead.

“The dinner is boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to the southern border.

Trump repeated that the dinner is “too negative,” saying, “I like positive things, OK?”

The commander in chief has yet to attend the annual event during his presidency, bucking tradition and instead opting to hold campaign rallies the same night as the dinner.

"We're looking forward to an enjoyable evening of celebrating the First Amendment and great journalists past, present, and future," WHCA President Olivier Knox told The Hill when asked about Trump's comments on Friday.


