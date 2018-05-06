Trump to send 57,000 Honduran TPS recipients back home

The Trump administration will require 57,000 Honduran people to return to their home country, after having lived in the U.S. with protected status since a 1999 hurricane, according to a report Friday morning.

The administration will give Hondurans 12 to 18 months to return home, according to McClatchy. Hondurans are the second-largest national group of people who benefit from TPS.

A DHS spokesperson told the Washington Examiner that Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen “has not yet made a decision.” But a decision is due by July 6 and the government has yet to formally announce the reported policy change.

Elaine Duke, former acting director of DHS, in November delayed a decision on whether to renew the two-year program. – READ MORE

