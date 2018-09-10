Trump to provide written answers under oath in defamation lawsuit

President Trump is slated to provide written answers under oath later this month in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former “Apprentice” contestant, a Friday court filing said.

Trump to provide written answers under oath in Summer Zervos defamation lawsuit https://t.co/k8ZpZHlqG0 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2018

The defendant, Summer Zervos, filed the defamation lawsuit in early 2017 after Trump called her a liar for claiming he groped and forcibly kissed her at a hotel in 2007. Trump has denied the claims.

Zervos, who owns a restaurant in California, said Trump’s denial has hurt her credibility and ability to make a living.

Trump’s lawyers agreed to exchange “written answers and objections” to formal questions no later than Sept. 28, the Washington Post reported, citing the document that was filed with the New York State Supreme Court. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s shell company, Essential Consultants, on Friday filed a status report to cancel the original deal made with porn star Stormy Daniels and requested that the paid hush money be returned.

“Today, Essential Consultants LLC and Michael Cohen have effectively put an end to the lawsuits filed against them by Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels,” said Cohen attorney Brent Blakely, CNN reported. “The rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement will result in Ms. Clifford returning to Essential Consultants the $130,000 she received in consideration, as required by California law.”

When Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was asked about the then-breaking report by CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday night he called the move a “Hail Mary,” but acknowledged that the chances are “100 percent” that Cohen would get his money back. – READ MORE