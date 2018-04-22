Trump to lawmakers pressing Sessions to investigate Comey and Clinton: ‘Good luck with that’

President Trump on Sunday wished lawmakers pressing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate James Comey and Hillary Clinton “good luck.”

“’GOP Lawmakers asking Sessions to Investigate Comey and Hillary Clinton.’ @FoxNews Good luck with that request!” the president wrote on Twitter.

“GOP Lawmakers asking Sessions to Investigate Comey and Hillary Clinton.” @FoxNews Good luck with that request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Trump did not provide additional details, but his tweet comes several days after conservative lawmakers in a letter asked Sessions to probe the former FBI director and former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of State. – READ MORE

