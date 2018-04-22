View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Trump to lawmakers pressing Sessions to investigate Comey and Clinton: ‘Good luck with that’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Sunday wished lawmakers pressing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate James Comey and Hillary Clinton “good luck.”

“’GOP Lawmakers asking Sessions to Investigate Comey and Hillary Clinton.’ @FoxNews Good luck with that request!” the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump did not provide additional details, but his tweet comes several days after conservative lawmakers in a letter asked Sessions to probe the former FBI director and former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of State. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump to lawmakers pressing Sessions to investigate Comey and Clinton: 'Good luck with that'
Trump to lawmakers pressing Sessions to investigate Comey and Clinton: 'Good luck with that'

President Trump on Sunday wished lawmakers pressing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate James Comey and Hillary Clinton “good luck.”

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: