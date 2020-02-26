Trump To Hold News Conference At 6pmET To Dispel Media’s “Fake News, Panicking” Over Virus Outbreak

Having already urged the American public to ‘buy the dip’, just before another 900 point drop in the Dow, President Trump has decided to take matters into his own hands – the only way he knows how.

In a double tweet this morning, Trump announced he will hold a news conference at 6pmET to put the American people straight.,

“I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there. Thank you!”

The reason for his sudden need to address the public (aside from the 2000 points drop in the Dow) is that

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. “

And responding to Democrats new narrative that The Trump administration is not doing enough, he lashed out:

“Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!” – READ MORE

