Trump to highlight border wall topping 400 miles with Texas visit during last full week in office

With just over a week remaining in his term, President Trump is expected to celebrate progress on one of his featured campaign promises: a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a senior administration official, Trump will be in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday after the White House marked roughly 450 miles of the barrier being completed.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” the official said.

The visit is scheduled to take place the same week that the U.S. House of Representatives moves toward an impeachment vote after Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In 2019, Trump had pledged to have 450 miles of the wall completed by the end of 2020. In January 2020, only 100 miles were done.- READ MORE

