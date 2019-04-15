Trump To Give Tiger Woods Presidential Medal Of Freedom After Winning The Masters

President Donald Trump said he will award professional golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after winning The Masters on Sunday.

Trump said he called Woods to congratulate him on his “great victory,” and also informed him that he would be presenting Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his “incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE.”

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods and Trump have known each other for many years. Before winning his fifth Masters, Trump predicted Woods would win, complementing the way he had been playing.

Sunday’s win was Woods’ 15th major championship win.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]