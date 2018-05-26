Trump to cut foreign aid for home countries of illegal immigrants

President Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. will begin to deduct foreign aid from countries whose residents illegally enter the United States.

“Many of these countries we give tremendous amounts of aid to. Tens of millions of dollars. And we’re working on a plan to deduct a lot of the aid,” Trump said at an event in New York denouncing the Salvadoran gang MS-13.

“We’re going to work out something where every time someone comes in from a certain country, we’re going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid, if we give them aid at all,” Trump said. “We may just not give them aid at all.

Trump did not specify which countries would be targeted, but spoke after another panelist mentioned foreign countries refusing to accept deportees.

“They’ll let you think they’re trying to stop this. They are not trying to stop it,” Trump said. “I think they encourage people… They don’t want the people that we’re getting.” – READ MORE

