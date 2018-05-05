True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump To Cheering NRA Crowd: ‘Come And Take It’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump gave a major shoutout to Texas during his speech to the National Rifle Association on Friday.

Trump referenced Texas fighting for its independence, stating, “They had men all over the place, the [Santa Anna] army was big. This time they were met by dozens of Texans, soldiers, settlers and ordinary citizens, who had rushed to Gonzalez to defend their rights and their freedom as Santa Anna’s men watched from a distance, those brave Texans raised the flag for all to see.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Looks Directly At NRA Members, Says Four Words That Make The Room Burst Like A Powder Keg
Trump Looks Directly At NRA Members, Says Four Words That Make The Room Burst Like A Powder Keg

President Donald Trump gave a major shoutout to Texas during his speech to the National Rifle Association on Friday. WATCH: Trump referenced Texas fighting for its independence, stating, "They had men

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: