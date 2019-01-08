Trump To Address Nation On All Networks On Border ‘Crisis,’ Government Shutdown

President Trump announced that he will address the nation on Tuesday night before traveling later in the week to the U.S.-Mexico border, as he seeks to highlight border security and presses Democrats for wall funding amid the protracted standoff that triggered a partial government shutdown now stretching into its 17th day.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Trump plans to address the nation from the Oval Office, in a first for his presidency.

His travel plans to the border were revealed earlier in a tweet by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"Presidet @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon," Sanders tweeted.