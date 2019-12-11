Trump to Address ‘False Charges’ in Senate, Expects to Be ‘Fully Exonerated’

After sitting out two impeachment hearings held by the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, the White House said President Donald Trump would respond to the “false charges” leveled against him by Congressional Democrats during a Senate trial.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted House Democrats for their “baseless and partisan” impeachment effort.

“Today, in a baseless and partisan attempt to undermine a sitting President, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats announced the pre-determined outcome of their sham impeachment – something they have been seeking since before President Trump was inaugurated.”

.@PressSec: “The president will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong.” pic.twitter.com/cFyh1YRWQ8 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 10, 2019

Grisham alleged the impeachment effort was born out of a fear that Trump would win re-election if he wasn't impeached. "House Democrats have long wanted to overturn the votes of 63 million Americans," the statement said. "They have determined that they must impeach President Trump because they cannot legitimately defeat him at the ballot box."