True Pundit

Politics

Trump Threatens To Take Away ‘Fake News’ Credentials

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to take away the White House credentials of media outlets that he does not believe cover him fairly.

Trump’s 2016 campaign banned certain media outlets — including Univision, Buzzfeed, Politico, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post, and The Washington Post — from traveling with his team on several occasions. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Threatens To Take Away ‘Fake News’ Credentials
Trump Threatens To Take Away ‘Fake News’ Credentials

President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to take away the White House credentials of media outlets that he does not believe cover him fairly. The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that,

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: