Trump Threatens To Take Away ‘Fake News’ Credentials

President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to take away the White House credentials of media outlets that he does not believe cover him fairly.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Trump’s 2016 campaign banned certain media outlets — including Univision, Buzzfeed, Politico, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post, and The Washington Post — from traveling with his team on several occasions. – READ MORE

