Trump Threatens to Sue Nevada to Block State’s Expanded Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump is warning he may take action against states that vastly expand mail-in voting.

Trump took aim at Nevada after the state’s legislature passed a bill on Sunday that would automatically send mail-in ballots to all active voters in the state ahead of the general election in November.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation,” Trump wrote in response on Monday morning.

He continued to suggest that Nevada lawmakers were “using Covid to steal the state,” and signaled he would bring a lawsuit against the state. He added, “See you in Court!” – READ MORE

