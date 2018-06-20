Trump threatens to shut down government over full border wall funding: report

President Trump threatened during a meeting with GOP senators and White House officials to shut down the government over full funding for his border wall, according to multiple reports.

Politico reported Tuesday that Trump is uninterested in the Senate’s plan to provide $1.6 billion on Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, according to the news outlet, he wants the full $25 billion for the project funded all at once.

Trump told meeting attendees on Monday that he will shut down the government in September if he does not receive the full funding, Politico reported.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who attended Monday’s meeting, said he considers the $1.6 billion in funding a minimum that could increase during negotiations.

“He’s focused on border security. And like all presidents, he wants it done now. But we’re part of the legislative process, it’s slower and deliberate,” Shelby told Politico. – READ MORE

