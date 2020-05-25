Trump Threatens to Pull Republican Convention From North Carolina

President Trump threatened to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s governor can’t guarantee that the event will take place at full capacity.
In a series of Monday tweets, Mr. Trump called on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, to reassure Republican officials that the event can continue without coronavirus-related restrictions on the number of attendees.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place at an arena in Charlotte that can hold as many as 20,000 people.
Republicans “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied,“ Mr. Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced…to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”
A spokeswoman for Mr. Cooper’s office said on Monday that “state health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.” – READ MORE
