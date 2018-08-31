Trump threatens to pull out of WTO ‘if they don’t shape up’

President Trump on Thursday threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) “if they don’t shape up,” a stance he has reportedly discussed in private but has denied publicly.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” the president told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Trump has long criticized the international body, saying in late June that the U.S. has been “treated very badly” by the group, describing it as an “unfair situation.”

At the time, the president insisted he was not considering pulling out of the WTO despite his frustrations, though Axios reported he had discussed with advisers his intentions to exit.

President Trump on Monday said he plans to terminate the existing North American Free Trade Agreement, as he announced a new tentative agreement between the United States and Mexico that he described as “one of the largest trade deals ever made.”

“I’ll be terminating the existing deal and going into this deal,” the president said in the Oval Office, calling it a “big day for trade.”

But the president said Monday “we’ll see” if Canada can still be part of the trade pact, leaving open the possibility of separate agreements.

“We are starting negotiations with Canada pretty much immediately,” Trump said.

Trump, sitting at the Resolute Desk, put Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on his speaker phone as the press watched in the Oval Office. The Mexican president, speaking through a translator, congratulated the negotiators on both sides and expressed hope the United States and Canada would come to an agreement.

Later, the White House said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump. “The leaders discussed US – Canada trade and agreed to continue productive conversations,” White House officials said.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he wanted to get rid of the name "NAFTA" because it has bad connotations. He said he planned to call the deal the "United States-Mexico Trade Agreement" instead.