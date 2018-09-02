Trump threatens to leave Canada out of new NAFTA deal

Just one day after tumultuous talks between the U.S. and Canada ended without any signs of agreement on a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Trump suggested in a tweet that he would forge ahead on a trade deal without Canada.

On Friday, Trump informed Congress that he will sign a revised pact with Mexico within the next 90 days, according to the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who added that the U.S. would continue to work with Canada next week to secure an agreement within that 90-day term.

Canada can sign on until Congress ratifies the deal, which will likely be at the end of November. Trump warned Congress not to interfere with negotiations and said if they did so, he would terminate NAFTA entirely.

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

….Remember, NAFTA was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made. The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs. We were far better off before NAFTA – should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators proved the naysayers wrong by striking a new deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso said Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“A lot of people thought that NAFTA would be over last year — early last year — and that there was no way to fix this relationship in a way that would be constructive to both sides,” Videgaray Caso said. “We proved them wrong through very disciplined, tenacious work and with a vision.”

President Donald Trump unveiled the U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement (USMTA) Monday and touted it during a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, saying, “We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA … It has a bad connotation because the United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA for many years.”

“It’s really significant. I think it’s a breakthrough, and it shows that two countries can actually get together and do a good deal — a good deal for both of them that is reciprocal, that is fair and will allow growth on both sides,” Videgaray Caso said. “It’s good for Mexican workers. It’s good for the American worker. I think this is a brilliant deal.” – READ MORE