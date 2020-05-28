Trump Threatens to ‘Close’ Down Social Media Companies

President Donald Trump is threatening to take action against social media companies following a false Twitter fact-check alert for one of his tweets about voter fraud.

Trump took to Twitter with a series of tweets on Wednesday morning as he accused social media platforms of attempting to “silence Conservative voices.”

The president also threatened to close social media platforms over their alleged actions as he claimed the same practices were attempted ahead of the 2016 general election.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” Trump tweeted. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.” – READ MORE

