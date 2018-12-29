 

Trump threatens to close border, terminate trade deals, cut aid unless wall is funded

President Trump warned Friday that if Democrats do not agree to his demands to fund a wall on the southern border, he will “close the Southern border entirely” and cut aid to Central American countries — while pulling back on trade with Mexico.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” he tweeted Friday morning. “Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!”

The tweetstorm came amid the partial government shutdown that will soon enter its second week. The closures began last Saturday after Republicans and Democrats were unable to agree on a funding package that would keep the government open and fund Trump’s promised border wall. Trump has demanded $5 billion for the barrier, but Democrats have refused, instead offering $1.3 billion for general border security. – READ MORE

 

