Trump threatens DOJ, FBI to ‘start doing their job’ or he’ll ‘get involved’ during Indiana rally

President Trump on Thursday night seemingly issued an ultimatum to the Justice Department and the FBI – either they “start doing their job” or he will “get involved.”

The president’s pointed remarks came as he took the stage at a rally in Indiana in support of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

“All I can say is, our Justice Department and our FBI, at the top of each because inside they have incredible people, but our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right and doing it now because people are angry,” Trump said. “What’s happening is a disgrace. And at some point, I wanted to stay out, but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly, I want them to do their job, I will get involved and I’ll get in there if I have to.”

He went on to say it was “disgraceful” and that “the whole world is watching.”

He added, “And the whole world gets it and the whole world understands exactly what’s going on.” – READ MORE

President Trump has personally been lobbying Republican senators to flip on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Politico reported Wednesday.

Politico reported that Trump, angry with his attorney general, talked about firing Sessions last week during a phone call with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham last week said that Trump is “very likely” to fire Sessions and that the president was entitled to an attorney general “he has faith in.”

Trump, according to the outlet, also has “complained loudly” to several other Republican senators about Sessions, GOP staff told Politico.

The outlet reported that Graham and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley(R-Iowa) have been frustrated with Sessions’s opposition to a criminal justice reform bill they have been pushing.

Spokespeople for Graham and the White House declined to comment to Politico, and Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, did not return Politico’s call seeking comment on the report. – READ MORE