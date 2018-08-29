Trump Threatens Action: ‘Google & Others Are Suppressing Voices Of Conservatives’

In response to a new report that found that an overwhelming percentage of Google search results for news on “Trump” were produced by liberal outlets, President Trump threatened to take action to address the search engine giant’s “very serious” bias problem.

Over the weekend, Paula Bolyard published a report at PJ Media detailing the troubling results of her attempts to search for Trump news. Despite using multiple computers registered to different users, Bolyard consistently found an overwhelming degree of bias in the search results: Nearly all of the first 100 articles Google pulled up were from liberal outlets. Bolyard writes that while she expected to find some bias, “I was not prepared for the blatant prioritization of left-leaning and anti-Trump media outlets.”

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Trump responded to Bolyard’s report by blasting Google for “rigging” the system against him and others on the right and threatening to address the situation.- READ MORE

On the same day that President Trump slammed social media companies for what he claimed was a bias against conservative media, a bipartisan group of lawmakers went after Google’s CEO for refusing to testify next week on Capitol Hill.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai drew widespread criticism from senators of both parties after it was announced that he would not testify on Sept. 5 before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but instead would send Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice president for global affairs, to the hearing.

“This is the United States Senate, this is an important issue, and we deserve to hear from the decision-makers, not the people who carry out the decisions,” said Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, according to Bloomberg.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who chairs the committee, said that Walker was not sufficiently high up in the tech company to provide testimony before Congress, but backed away from issuing a subpoena for Pichai to appear.

“I don’t normally subpoena people to be part of the solution,” Burr said. “Google chooses not to participate and being part of the solution. That’s a decision they made.” – READ MORE