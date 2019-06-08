Trump Thinks Dems Are in ‘Big Trouble’ If ‘Fool’ Mueller Testifies: ‘Nervous Nancy’ Is a ‘Disaster’

President Donald Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Congress weighs having special counsel Robert Mueller testify on his investigation into Russian election meddling during an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

When asked if he has any qualms with Mueller testifying, Trump tore into the “fool” for holding a press conference to clear up the findings in his report last month.

“Let me tell you, he made such a fool out of himself,” Trump said. “Because what people don’t report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong.”

The president then turned his ire to the Democrats, and gave Pelosi a new nickname in the interview, saying that the way that she has handled the release of the report is not beneficial for the country.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it,” said Trump. “Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble.” – READ MORE