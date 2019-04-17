Trump: There Are ‘Big Complaints’ Fox News Blocked Trump Fans From Bernie Town Hall; Fox Responds

On Monday, Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders journeyed into “Trump country,” appearing at a town hall event hosted by Fox News, a scene that inspired a strong response from one of the network’s biggest fans. On Tuesday, President Trump not only unloaded on Sanders, but he also took a few shots at Fox for how the network and hosts handled the town hall.

Trump’s first tweet expressed how “weird” seeing Bernie on Fox was for him. “So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews,” he wrote (tweets below). “Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

A few hours later, Trump hit the “audience” theme again, this time citing “big complaints” that Trump fans were blocked out of the event while it was “stuffed with Bernie supporters.”

“Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders,” Trump wrote. “Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews?”

Fox News has since responded to Trump’s claim, a spokesperson telling The Daily Wire that the town hall was “a ticketed event and had a diverse audience, including supporters of President Trump, Bernie Sanders and independent voters.” – READ MORE