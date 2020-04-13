Trump: The President, Not Governors, Has Authority To Reopen State Economies

President Trump took to Twitter Monday to address what he described as “conflict and confusion” stirred up by some in the media about who exactly has the final authority on when to re-open state economies, which have largely shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — actions that have resulted in a devastating 17 million Americans filing for unemployment. The decision to re-open, Trump declared in a pair of posts, rests with the President of the United States and the federal government, not the state governors.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

“With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue,” the president added. “A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

In his approach to the crisis, Trump has attempted to maintain a balance between state and federal authority, providing guidance to the states but largely allowing the governors to make the key decisions, including when and how to lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. – READ MORE

