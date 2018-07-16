Politics World
Trump: The EU is a Trade ‘Foe’
Asked who he saw as the greatest foe of the United States, President Trump said that America has “a lot of foes” across the world, and he first named the European Union as a major competitor.
“I think the European Union is a foe – what they do to us on trade,” the president explained. “You wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe.”
“In a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us,” he said.
Trump added that he sees Russia and China as adversaries of the United States. – READ MORE
ntknetwork.com