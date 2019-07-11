Trump Thanks Jon Voight After the Actor Shared a Heartfelt Endorsement of the President (VIDEO)

When it comes to who he’s backing in the 2020 presidential election, actor and Oscar winner Jon Voight has made it clear that it’ll be President Donald Trump.

Voight wrote on Tuesday to his “fellow Americans,” and posted a video about his continued support of Trump.

“I say this truly from a place of God’s truths — our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president,” Voight said.

As for the 2020 presidential election, Voight called on Americans to “continue this race of truths and stand with President Trump for his next win.”

He called the possibility of Trump’s reelection “more than a win.” – READ MORE