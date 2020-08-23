Trump Tells Voters in Pennsylvania to ‘Imagine the Mayhem Coming to Your Town’ If Biden Is Elected

President Donald Trump warned Pennsylvania voters on Thursday if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected in the upcoming November election, chaos will ensue in their towns.

Trump held his rally outside of Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge just outside Biden’s birthplace of Scranton.

He challenged voters to reflect on the violence erupting in cities across the country as a result of protests.

“If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America,” Trump said.

He added, “You’re not going to have law and order.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --