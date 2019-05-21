Trump Tells Pennsylvanians About ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden, ‘He Left You for Another State’

President Donald Trump held a massive “Make America Great Again” rally on Monday night at an airport hangar in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, reminding all those in attendance that former Vice President Joe Biden — whom he calls “Sleepy Joe” — deserted them years ago and that Biden, a native of the state, would help all other countries with his Democrat policies, but not the United States.

“Sleepy Joe says he’s running to save the world,” said Trump on Monday night. “He’s going to save every country but ours.”

“Together we are the proud people of Pennsylvania, great state, a beautiful state, a tough state — the people are tough and they’re strong and they’re smart,” Trump said on Monday night. “I know them well. I know them well. And don’t forget Biden deserted you.”

“He’s not from Pennsylvania. I guess he was born here but left you, folks. He left you for another state. Remember that, please. I meant to say that. This guy talks about, ‘I know Scranton.’ Well, I know this place better.”

“He left you for another state and he didn’t take care of you because he didn’t take care of your jobs. He let other countries come in and rip off America. That doesn’t happen anymore.” – READ MORE